China Announces Visa Free Entry for 12 Countries

As China expands its global outreach, it enthusiastically prolongs its visa-free entry policy for citizens from 12 countries, including Malaysia, until the conclusion of 2025.

The announcement of this extension came from Chinese President Xi Jinping in France, during the closing ceremony of the Sixth Meeting of the China-France Business Council on May 6, 2024.

Originally introduced for a limited selection of European countries and Malaysia in November 2023, the visa-free arrangement was initially set to expire in November 2024. However, due to its success and positive impact on tourism and the economy, an extension was deemed necessary.

Since the relaxation of pandemic restrictions in 2023, China has witnessed a steady rise in international visitors. The National Immigration Administration reported that foreign nationals constituted 13 million of the total 141 million exits and entries in the first quarter of 2024.

While these figures still fall short of pre-pandemic levels, they signify a significant recovery from the travel downturn experienced during the pandemic.

The extension of visa-free policies forms part of China’s broader strategy to revitalize its economy through international tourism.

This strategy involves the relaxation of visa regulations and the introduction of similar visa-free entries for citizens of Austria, Belgium, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, and Switzerland from mid-March 2024 onwards. Additional pilot programs have also been initiated for other European and Asian countries. Unfortunately, Pakistan has still not been able to make the list.

Data from 2023 further underscores the gradual recovery, with 35.5 million entries and exits by foreigners, representing approximately 36% of pre-pandemic figures. The final quarter of 2023 alone witnessed over half of these crossings, indicating a growing momentum that could persist in the coming years.