Rashid Latif Supports Hafeez’s Claim that 90s Stars Didn’t Leave Behind Any Legacy

Former wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif, has responded to the recent allegation of match-fixing made by Mohammad Hafeez regarding former Pakistani cricketers.

One of the cricket fans posted an old statement by Hafeez on his Twitter account and asked Rashid Latif whether the all-rounder was right or not.

The cricket fan asked Rashid Latif, “Do you agree with Muhammad Hafeez’s statement about 90s cricketers, ’90s Pakistani players did not leave behind any legacy?'”

The former wicket-keeper, who represented the national team in that decade alongside other legendary cricketers, responded, “Yes, Hafeez is right.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the former captain recently said in an interview that those players who played in the 90s have damaged cricket to a great extent.

“If you go look into their 90s career, it was filled with fights, backbiting, match-fixing, and lobbying. The roots of all this which drove fans away were laid by the 90s player,” he said.

Referring to the 2010 fixing scandal, Hafeez said that it was not the first time as the roots for this grew long ago but unfortunately, they were never addressed in the past.

“Several of these iconic 90s names think of themselves as greats, and they are. I respect them for all the good they have done. But they also did a lot of wrongs,” he added.