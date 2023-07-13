Sri Lanka Announces Squad for Test Series Against Pakistan

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has announced its squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against Pakistan.

Led by captain Dimuth Karunaratne, the team comprises a mix of experienced veterans and promising young talents. Dhananjaya De Silva has been named the vice-captain, adding strength to the leadership core.

Approved by the Sri Lankan sports minister, their selection aims to strike a balance between skill and potential. Pakistan’s squad, led by Babar Azam has already played a practice match in Sri Lanka to adapt the conditions. Hence, cricket enthusiasts can look forward to an exciting contest between the two teams as they battle it out on Sri Lankan soil in this crucial Test series.

This series holds special significance as it marks the commencement of the third ICC Test Championship cycle for both teams.

The first Test will be held from July 16 to July 20 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, followed by the second Test from July 24 to July 28 at the Singhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

Here’s Sri Lanka’s Test squad:

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, Laksitha Manasinghe.