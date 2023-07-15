Chief Minister Wants to Upgrade Lahore Zoo and Safari Park to International Standards

The Chief Minister (CM) of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, has announced to upgrade Lahore Zoo and Safari Park to meet international standards. Under his supervision, a crucial meeting was held to discuss the future of the zoo, making substantial improvements.

During the meeting, it was highlighted that Lahore Zoo and Safari Park should undergo a transformation similar to Singapore’s renowned facilities, which are widely recognized for their exceptional zoological standards. As part of this endeavor, CM Naqvi assigned the task of acquiring new animal species for both, the zoo and the park.

A directive was also issued to replace traditional enclosures with glass structures in most cages, allowing visitors to have an up-close experience with the animals. This aims to enhance the overall visitor experience by creating a safe yet captivating environment.

CM Naqvi expressed his vision for the project, emphasizing the importance of making both facilities an attraction that appeals to everyone. His goal is to establish a facility that is both educational and entertaining, catering to the diverse needs and interests of visitors.

These developments are expected to attract more visitors while also contributing to the conservation and preservation of various species.