Mysterious Death of Female Student in Private Hostel Raises Concerns

Laraib, a female student studying at Government College (GC) University Faisalabad, tragically passed away under unclear circumstances in a private hostel. Her condition deteriorated, prompting a rescue team to be summoned to the hostel. Unfortunately, Laraib did not survive the transfer to Civil Hospital.

Authorities have confirmed the deceased was a Bachelor of Science (BS) student from Hafizabad. Her family engulfed in grief, received her body.

In another tragic incident, Shabiran Dahri, a woman residing in a shelter home in Nawabshah, passed away after her health worsened while at Darul Aman. The police stated that Shabiran had been placed in the shelter home following a court order and had been married twice. A man claiming to be her husband accused her in-laws of holding her against her will.

Shabiran’s brother, Ayaz Dahri, alleged that someone at Darul Aman had given his sister something poisonous. Ayaz mentioned that Shabiran was supposed to attend a court hearing, but they received the news of her deteriorating condition at the courthouse. He called for a judicial investigation and claimed that she was married to Asif Dahri.