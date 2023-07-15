Quaid-i-Azam University Issues Show-Cause Notice to Holi Celebrating Students

Several students at Quaid-i-Azam University have received show-cause notices for celebrating Holi without permission. This incident followed a controversial letter from the Higher Education Commission (HEC), which initially criticized the celebration but faced public backlash and was later withdrawn.

The students were accused of organizing and participating in the festival on 12 June, from 3:00 pm to 8:00 pm, without permission from the university or its event management committee, as per official notice. Despite warnings from the university’s security staff, the students persisted in playing loud music, causing discomfort to others.

Their actions were deemed to have violated public morals, potentially insulted or physically harmed other university residents, undermined the university’s authority, and disrupted its functioning.

The notice mandated that the students appear before the disciplinary committee on 18 July at 12:30 pm and provide a written response. Failure to appear would lead the committee to make a decision based on the available evidence and records.

The notice also alerted the students to penalties and punishments, which include fines, loss of hostel accommodations and financial benefits, suspension of admission, temporary bans from entering the premises, cancellation of examination results, suspension for a specific period, and even expulsion.