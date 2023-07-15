Punjab Advocate General Summoned Over Online Property Registration Dispute

The online registration of property documents, recently implemented by the Punjab government, has been challenged in Lahore High Court. The court has summoned the Punjab advocate general for assistance, as well as issued a notice to the chief secretary, Punjab Land Record Authority, and other relevant parties, requesting their input on the matter.

The plea challenging the online registration system was filed by Shahzad Ahmed, and the hearing was presided over by Justice Muzammil Akhtar Shabbir. This is due to the strong opposition faced by the Punjab government’s introduction of an e-registration system for land transfer.

The revenue department, stamp vendors, and the general public had all expressed their disagreement with the new system earlier this year. Launched at the District Council Hall with the presence of officials, lawyers, and vendors, the system aimed to provide online registration for land transfers. However, concerns had been raised regarding the system’s potential for corruption and the safety of public property.

Despite attempts by the Punjab Land Record Authority’s Additional Director to address these concerns, opposition remains steadfast. Lawyers had expressed their intention to file a writ petition against the e-registration system as well.