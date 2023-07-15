Explicit Video During Institute of Public Health Seminar Raises Eyebrows

During a seminar held at the Institute of Public Health in Lahore, an unfortunate incident took place when an explicit video started playing, catching everyone off guard.

The seminar was focused on global new initiatives for dengue and the situation in Pakistan, and it had a notable attendee, provincial minister Javed Akram. The event was well-attended, with a significant number of women present.

According to some attendees, the video began playing shortly after Akram left and while speakers were joining via a Zoom link. Despite the administration’s efforts, they were unable to remove the video, and it continued playing for two minutes, exacerbating the discomfort among the participants.

In a separate incident in May, a teenager was arrested during a raid in the Veterinary Hospital area of Minchinabad, Bahawalnagar. He faced charges for sharing an explicit video clip on social media. The police reported discovering a USB containing explicit content featuring the suspect and an underage girl. The teenager was charged under sections 292 and 293 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

