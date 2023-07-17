Federal Board to Announce Annual Result of Class 9 and 10 Tomorrow

The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has announced the result declaration date for Secondary School Certificate (SSC) First Annual Examination 2023.

According to a circular issued by the FBISE, Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, will announce the result on 18 July at 2 PM PKT.

The federal board has directed all officers and officials to ensure their attendance on the occasion.

The board has also banned the parking of both official and private cars and motorcycles within the premises of the FBISE Headquarters.

The federal board has also directed all officers of Grades 18 and above to attend the result announcement ceremony.

It is important to note here that SSC Part II and I exams started on 27 April and 28 April respectively. The Part II exams were originally scheduled to end on 20 May and Part I on 22 May.

However, due to protests after the arrest of former PM Imran Khan on 9 May, the FBISE rescheduled exams originally scheduled for 10, 11, and 12 May. As a result, both Part I and II exams ended on 26 May.