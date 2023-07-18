The Hype for Instagram’s Threads is Already Gone

Meta’s newly launched Twitter rival Threads has no doubt been riding the hype train ever since it launched. In less than a week, the app managed to gain over 100 million users in total, faster than ChatGPT, TikTok, and other online sensations.

However, the hype may have been terribly short-lived. The app had an impressive peak of over 49 million daily active users on Android on July 7, but this dropped to 23.6 million on July 14, which is only 22% of Twitter’s figures.

On July 7, users spent an average of 21 minutes interacting with the app, but by July 14, this usage time had dropped to just over 6 minutes. Interestingly, even at its peak, Twitter’s daily active users on Android remained fairly stable, but the time spent on the platform decreased by 4.3%, perhaps due to some users exploring Threads.

Threads manages to effectively tackle the “empty party problem” experienced by new online communities. Instagram users can swiftly set up a Threads account and import their existing contacts, supporting Meta’s claim of surpassing 100 million total account signups in a brief period.

However, despite its rapid growth, Threads still lacks critical features and needs to provide compelling reasons for users to switch from Twitter or adopt it as their primary social network.

The rivalry between Threads and Twitter is apparent, with a 5% decrease in web traffic to twitter.com observed during the initial days of Threads’ availability.

Even though Threads has undoubtedly carved a significant niche in Twitter’s market share, it still has a considerable journey ahead to establish itself as a genuine Twitter alternative.