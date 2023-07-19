How Unnecessary Propaganda and Unjust Vilification Hurts Pakistan Women’s Football

As a passionate sports enthusiast, I have always admired the power of sports to unite people, transcend boundaries, and inspire positive change. Pakistan women’s football team is no exception, as they represent a beacon of hope and resilience amidst the turmoil that has plagued the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) for years.

Last night’s encounter between Pakistan and Singapore, which the Women in Green narrowly lost 1-0, showed signs of progress, which ultimately is what we fans can expect from the team in such a short span of time. Despite a terrific performance, the usual propaganda from the ‘well-wishers’ of the national side was at its peak on social media.

ALSO READ IPC Minister Wants to Put PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik on ECL

It is crucial for us, as Pakistani football and sports fans, to support and uplift the team rather than perpetuating unnecessary propaganda that only hinders their progress.

Over the years, the Pakistan women’s football team has demonstrated its immense potential, yet its journey has been marred by challenges beyond its control.

The political struggles within the PFF have had severe consequences, with funding shortages, lack of resources, and administrative chaos overshadowing the team’s development. Despite these hardships, the players have displayed unwavering dedication, proving their talent and commitment on the field time and again.

I for one, have no loyalties to the FIFA-appointed PFF Normalization Committee (NC). My loyalties lie with the national football team, both men’s and women’s, the players donning the green jersey, and the beautiful game that billions of people across the world so dearly love.

As an avid supporter of the Pakistan football team, I have witnessed the turmoil in the PFF, from the awful tenure of Faisal Saleh Hayat to Ashfaq Hussain’s rogue reign. Despite all the flaws of PFF NC, I have not witnessed our men’s and women’s teams playing this many matches in such a short span of time.

The more you play, the better you will get. This is the hope that many Pakistani football fans live by and to see our national team compete on the international stage has filled us with utmost joy and pride.

As for the administrative issues within the PFF NC, there is no doubt that a lot needs to be improved, but the people should understand that not all the fault lies with the NC, rather Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) has an equal hand, if not more, in creating the chaos surrounding the issues such as NOCs and visa delays.

Nevertheless, it is time for us to rally behind these brave women and focus on nurturing their talent instead of letting politics hinder their progress. We should recognize that the success of the team depends not only on the players’ abilities but also on a supportive and nurturing environment. By standing united and voicing our support, we can create a positive atmosphere that allows the team to thrive and reach their full potential.

There is no doubt that the future of the Pakistan women’s football team is bright. These talented athletes have exhibited remarkable skills, and with proper guidance and resources, they can compete at the highest levels on the international stage.

The likes of Maria Khan, Malika-e-Noor (who pulled out of the side due to personal reasons and was certainly not banished from the team as reported by some journalists), Nadia Khan, Suha Hirani, Zehmena Malik, Anmol Hira, and the latest sensation, Kayla Siddiqi, have what it takes to take the team to unprecedented heights.

There has been some controversy surrounding the coach’s preference for diaspora players and ignoring the local talent, but my two cents on this is that the better player should play regardless of where they play. This is international football, not some local tournament.

ALSO READ Cristiano Ronaldo Says He’s the Reason Why Star Footballers are Moving to KSA

We must shift our focus away from negative narratives and instead focus on building a strong foundation that supports their growth and success.

One of the primary concerns that the team faces is the lack of adequate funding and sponsorship. Without financial support, it becomes challenging for them to access quality coaching, training facilities, and international exposure – all of which are crucial for their development.

As supporters, it is our duty to raise awareness about these issues and urge corporate entities and government bodies to invest in women’s football, promoting gender equality in sports.

Furthermore, we must not forget that the players are also human beings who face personal and social challenges. The stigma surrounding women in sports, particularly in conservative societies, can be daunting. We need to celebrate their determination to break stereotypes and support them as they inspire the next generation of female athletes.

Social media has become a powerful tool in shaping public opinion. While it can be used for constructive purposes, it can also be misused to spread misinformation and create unnecessary controversies. Instead of indulging in debates that undermine the team’s progress, let us use social media to raise awareness about the challenges they face and advocate for positive change.

The Pakistan women’s football team represents the resilience and potential of female athletes in the face of adversity. Their bright future should not be overshadowed by the politics that have troubled the Pakistan Football Federation.

It is time for us, as fans and supporters, to come together and stand behind these talented players, advocating for their growth and development. By supporting the team and addressing the challenges they face, we can pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for women’s football in Pakistan and beyond.

Let us rise above unnecessary propaganda and embrace the power of unity and positivity to propel these athletes and the national football team toward a successful future.