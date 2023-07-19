Internet Services in Pakistan Have Deteriorated in Recent Years: NA Body

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Wednesday observed that internet and voice services have deteriorated across the country during the last five years.

The committee members were of the view that cellular companies are collecting full charges but internet and voice services have deteriorated and even the Parliament Lodges face the issue of poor signals.

Lawmaker Naz Baloch said that internet services and connectivity in Pakistan are some of the worst in the region. “Internet connectivity is pathetic across the country,” she added.

Dr. Khawar Siddique Khokhar, Member (Compliance & Enforcement), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) while briefing the committee said that operators are facing multiple challenges related to high taxations, restriction on LCs, load-shedding, high diesel prices, high power tariff as well as lowest average revenue per user (ARPU).

He pointed out that the telecom sector was given the status of an industry but is still being charged for commercial tariffs which results in increasing the costs of telcos. The telecom sector would not invest in the country unless their ARPU is increased, besides resolving the taxation–related issues, he added.

He further said that benchmark in operators’ licenses was increased, and they (operators) invested, but there is a continuous need for investment to upgrade their capacity and meet the growing demand.

The ministry officials and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Universal Service Fund, Muhammad Haaris Chaudhry apprised the committee that there has been an ease in opening LCs which would help in improving things. For the last year, there were almost no imports of telecom equipment required for upgrading capacity, but on the other side, there was a record increase in demand which deteriorated the services. However, they said that services are expected to be improved in the coming months.

The committee was informed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had constituted a high-level committee headed by Law Minister to propose recommendations and amendments to PECA law to make it more effective. The committee has almost finalized its report proposing improvement in legislation with respect to data collection to tackle the menace of cybercrimes more effectively.