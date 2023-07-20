Federal Minister Announces Up to 50% Reduction in Next Year’s Hajj Expenses

Senator Muhammad Talha Mahmood, the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced a reduction in next year’s Hajj expenses. There is now a strong possibility of reducing the costs by 50 percent.

The announcement was made at an event organized by the Pakistan Citizens Forum at the Islamabad Club, where Senator Mahmood was lauded for his efforts in ensuring the comfort and ease of pilgrims.

During his speech, Senator Mahmood underscored the significance of providing affordable Hajj in times of inflation, as he viewed it as an indispensable service for pilgrims. He expressed his gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support in facilitating this year’s Hajj arrangements.

Senator Mahmood further shared the efforts undertaken over two months to enhance facilities for pilgrims. Additionally, the minister assured that any surplus funds from pilgrims’ expenses would be returned, and he also announced the provision of free medicines worth millions of rupees through pharmaceutical cooperation.

ALSO READ Civil Aviation Employees Protest Privatization of Airport Management

The success of this year’s Hajj was largely attributed to the arrangements made by the Saudi Arabian government, under the leadership of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, which earned widespread praise.

Senator Mahmood’s recounted his experiences of spending time with pilgrims without any protocol, addressing their concerns. He reiterated that no one was granted a free Hajj, and steps were taken to put an end to the mishandling of pilgrims’ funds by officials.