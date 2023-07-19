Civil Aviation Employees Protest Privatization of Airport Management

Employees of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have taken to the streets in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, protesting the government’s decision to privatize airport management.

This decision raised serious concerns among members of the Allama Iqbal International Airport Union and Officers Association, who fear potential implications for national security and defense, leading to the protests.

Aviation workers have donned black armbands and voiced their objections to the privatization of vital airport operations. Their main concerns are the potential risks associated with entrusting airport management to external entities, as they believe it could compromise the nation’s security and defense infrastructure.

During the demonstration, a spokesperson for the association said that the privatization of airports is an alarming move that could potentially threaten the nation’s security.

They emphasized that compromising the safety and sovereignty of the airports is not an option. The protesters demand an immediate halt to the privatization, arguing that it would affect the welfare of aviation workers with significant security risks.

They have warned that if their demands are not met, they will escalate their protests to include other major airports in Islamabad, Karachi, and beyond.