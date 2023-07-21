CDA to Use Drones for Firefighting in Multi-Storey Residential Buildings

The CDA is currently exploring the potential of utilizing drone technology in firefighting operations, recognizing its ability to offer real-time situational awareness, map fire perimeters, and detect hot spots, especially in high-rise buildings.

According to a national daily, the Ministry of Science and Technology notified firefighting regulations in October of the previous year, which stated that federal and provincial governments, as well as public and private organizations and authorities, should adopt the Fire Safety Provisions of 2016.

Presently, the civic agency possesses 25 fire tenders and four snorkels. However, the snorkels are limited in their reach and cannot effectively address emergencies in high-rise buildings.

In Islamabad, drone technology is already being employed for various operations, including surveillance in hiking trails and sensitive areas. These drones come equipped with high-definition cameras capable of thermal imaging.

It is worth noting that in many developed countries, firefighting drones are equipped with cameras housing multiple types of sensors that can detect heat from fires on the landscape, even at night and through smoke. These captured images are then used to update maps and aid in firefighting efforts.

Firefighting in high-rise buildings remains a challenging task in Islamabad due to the deficiencies in fire extinguishing equipment and tactics, particularly for such tall structures.

ALSO READ All-New Hyundai Santa Fe Spotted in a Parking Garage

Considering the potential benefits of drone technology in firefighting, such as enhanced situational awareness and efficient fire mapping, the civic agency is actively considering its feasibility and application.

As technology continues to advance, embracing drone technology in firefighting could significantly improve emergency response and safety measures, particularly in tackling incidents in high-rise buildings.