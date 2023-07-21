Punjab Allocates Rs. 2.3 Billion for New Cars for Senior Bureaucrats

The Board of Revenue, Punjab, has earmarked more than Rs. 2.3 billion for the purchase of new cars for commissioners across the province.

According to an official notification, the board demanded new cars for additional commissioners of each division, additional deputy commissioners in each district, and assistant commissioners in each Tehsil of Punjab.

The new cars that are to be given to the officers are as follows:

Appointment Vehicle Additional Commissioners of Each Division, Toyota Corolla Altis 1.6 CVT Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) of Each Division Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.3 Assistant Commissioner in Each Tehsil of Punjab Hilux Double Cabin Revo G 2.8 TD Manual

Previous Twitter posts suggested that the commissioners would get Toyota Fortuner, however, those reports were quickly dismissed by the relevant personnel privy to the matter.

The photo of the notification is currently making rounds on social media. As expected, the people are not too pleased with the government spending an astronomical amount of money on new cars for its office bearers.

Although, since the board has already procured the funding, the negative reaction seems to be of no consequence.