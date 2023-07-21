All-New Hyundai Santa Fe Spotted in a Parking Garage

The 2024 Hyundai Santa Fe is the hottest topic among car enthusiasts these days due to its radical design.

The SUV’s severely boxy silhouette, massive tailgate, and low-mounted taillights make it stand out. The Defender 130-like profile and H-themed lighting give the SUV a unique look.

Instagrammer shorts_car saw the fifth-generation Santa Fe in an underground parking garage after its online debut this week. The boxy SUV’s modest exhaust tip hint at a low-spec model.

The two vehicles in the official gallery have a finer exhaust finisher. The rear has no huge “Santa Fe” branding, and the two-tone wheels are different. Although, it bears mentioning that the vehicle in the Instagram photos is not a road-ready version.

The latest version seems bigger than its predecessor, possibly due to its upright style. Hyundai said that the wheelbase is longer than the previous model, but didn’t provide specifics. The silhouette resembles that of a Defender 130. The large quarter glass suggests plenty of third-row space.

The “problem” with the new Santa Fe is its rear design, according to online reviews. The Staria minivan, released two years earlier, was similarly controversial. The Seven Concept, a full-size electric SUV, will be produced next year with a similar taillight situation.

The new Santa Fe will be debuted globally in August, according to reports.