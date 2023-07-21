Shahnaz Shaikh Appointed Pakistan Hockey Team Consultant

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has appointed former Olympian, Shahnaz Shaikh, as the consultant for the national team.

The decision was taken during a crucial meeting of the Standing Committee of the National Assembly, marking a pivotal moment for the future of the team.

The Olympian will take up the responsibility of guiding the team for a tenure of two years, aiming to revamp the performance of the national players.

The decision garnered appreciation from the Standing Committee, further emphasizing the positive impact her appointment could have on the national setup.

Chairman of the Standing Committee, Nawab Sher Wasir, and Minister for IPC, Ehsan Mazari, lauded the PHF for their foresight in making this crucial decision.

According to reliable sources, Shahnaz Sheikh is set to join the Pakistan hockey team’s training camp starting this Saturday, ahead of the important season.

Committee members Khan Jamali, Mehreen Razak Bhutto, Rana Mubasher, and fellow Olympian Akhtar Rasool also expressed their support for the PHF’s initiative.