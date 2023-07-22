Hamza Khan Becomes First Pakistani to Qualify for World Junior Squash Championship Final Since 2008

Young Pakistani squash sensation, Hamza Khan, has successfully qualified for the final in the ongoing World Junior Squash Championship in Melbourne.

The match saw Hamza Khan engage in an exhilarating duel against Melvil Scianimanico, who fiercely fought back from two games down and even held a match point.

However, it was the tenacity and poise of Hamza Khan that eventually prevailed in the decisive fifth game, catapulting him into the much-coveted final match.

In an electrifying encounter, both renowned players showcased their prowess on the court, with Hamza clinching victory with a score of 11-8, 11-4, 10-12, 9-11, 13-11.

With this win, Hamza Khan became the first Pakistani player to reach the final of this prestigious event since the remarkable achievement of Aamir Atlas in 2008.

The young sensation reached the top four by beating Joachim Chuah from Malaysia in a tough match, with a score of 11-8, 9-11, 11-7, 12-10.

Last year, Hamza reached the semifinals in the World Juniors tournament, and Huzaifa used to be the top-ranked junior player in Asia. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan chose Hamza Khan, Moeen-ud-din, and Huzaifa Ibrahim Khan to participate in the championship.