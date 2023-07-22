Incoming Chief Selector Mohammad Hafeez Stuns With a 6-Wicket Haul in Zim Afro T10

Former Pakistan captain and incoming Pakistan chief selector, Mohammad Hafeez, showcased his exceptional bowling skills in the ongoing inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 tournament.

While representing Johannesburg Buffaloes, the former all-rounder took six wickets in his two-over spell against Bulawayo Braves to lead his side to a 10 runs win.

ALSO READ Mohammad Hafeez Appointed Pakistan’s New Chief Selector

Hafeez took an unheard-of triple wicket maiden in his first over, and then three more wickets in his second over, marking the first-ever five-wicket haul in T10 cricket.

It is worth noting that the inaugural edition of the Zim Afro T10 league kicked off yesterday with four matches being played at Harare Sports Club Ground.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee appointed Mohammad Hafeez, as the Chief Selector of the national team ahead of crucial season.

ALSO READ Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan ODI Series Venue Finalized After Lots of Negotiations

According to media reports, the former captain is most likely to take charge as Chief Selector after the ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Zaka Ashraf had offered Mohammad Hafeez the opportunity to assume the role of chief selector for the national team. For this purpose, the newly appointed interim Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board held an important meeting with the former cricketer to discuss the offer.