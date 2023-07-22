Pakistan’s Participation in SAFF U16 and U19 Championships 2023 Confirmed as Group Stage Draws Announced

The draw for the SAFF U-16 Championship and SAFF U-19 Championship 2023 was conducted at the BFF House in Dhaka, Bangladesh, today.

The SAFF U16 Championship is scheduled to be held at the renowned Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu from September 1 to September 10, 2023.

ALSO READ Incoming Chief Selector Mohammad Hafeez Stuns With a 6-Wicket Haul in Zim Afro T10

As per details, Pakistan football team has confirmed its participation in both tournaments after being drawn alongside Bhutan and Maldives in U16 championship while Nepal and Maldives are drawn in the same group as the Men in Green in U19 championship.

In the U-16 category, India, the reigning champions of both the U-20 and U-17 SAFF tournaments, found themselves placed in Group A.

The Men in Blue will be joined by the spirited teams of Nepal and Bangladesh, promising an intense and closely-fought group stage in the upcoming tournament.

Meanwhile, the SAFF U-19 Championship 2023 is scheduled to take place at the iconic Dashrath Stadium in Kathmandu from September 21 to September 30, 2023.

ALSO READ Mohammad Hafeez Appointed Pakistan’s New Chief Selector

The draw for the U-19 category brought forth equally captivating matchups, with teams eyeing glory and a chance to assert their dominance in South Asian youth football.

In the U-19 group stage, the young Pakistani footballers were drawn in Group B, where they will face the formidable challenges posed by Maldives and hosts Nepal.

Group B, on the other hand, will consist of India, Bhutan, and Bangladesh all prepared to put up a fierce fight to progress to the knockout stages.

SAFF U16

Group A Group B India Pakistan Nepal Bhutan Bangladesh Maldives

SAFF U19