Saudi Arabia Allows Nationals to Invite Foreign Friends for Umrah on Personal Visit Visa

Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has allowed Saudi citizens to issue personal visit visas for friends living abroad.

The new policy has officially been announced on the Ministry’s Twitter page. It allows Saudis to invite their friends from around the globe to perform Umrah.

Holders of personal visit visas are willingly allowed to perform Umrah.

The visa offers multiple unique benefits. It allows the holder to enter and leave Saudi Arabia more than once. Apart from performing Umrah, the visa holder is also allowed to visit the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

In addition to these. the visa also extends to leisure activities. Visa holders are free to travel and explore Saudi Arabia’s many scenic locations and cities. They can also get a glimpse of the Kingdom’s history by visiting various historical sites and landmarks.

As for the visa’s validity, a single-entry visa allows the holder a 90-day stay. If they choose a multiple reentry visa, it remains valid for up to a year, but each stay is limited to 90 days.

For those who are interested in applying, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made the process easy through its online visa platform.