Dubai Starts Registrations for Future Talents Scholarship Program

By Salman Ahmed | Published Jul 22, 2023 | 12:13 pm

Dubai Municipality has launched a new scholarship program called ‘Future Talents’. It is open to UAE national university students studying scientific subjects that are in high demand.

The program will help students improve their skills and prepare for their future careers. This is part of Dubai’s effort to increase the number of Emiratis in the workforce.

Aisha Al Hammadi, who leads the Human Resources Department at Dubai Municipality, spoke about the program. She said that it supports their plan to follow the guidance of their leaders.

She remarked that the goal is to attract talented Emirati students and help them grow their knowledge, gain real-world experience, and prepare them for future challenges.

The Future Talents program focuses on scientific fields that the municipality needs. This will increase job opportunities and build a lasting workforce.

The program is for students in many different scientific fields. These include engineering, public health, environmental sciences, food security, and information technology.

To be eligible, students must be UAE citizens in their third or fourth year of study. They must have a minimum of 3 GPA and must not be enrolled in more than one scholarship. For boys, they need to have completed their national service.

