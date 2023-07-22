UK’s New Flexible Work Law Officially Comes Into Effect

Flexibility at work is now more than just a perk, it is a necessity. Acknowledging this, the UK has introduced a law allowing all employees and job hunters to request flexible working hours from day one.

The Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Act received the royal nod on 20 July 2023. It got approved through the House of Lords without any hitches a week earlier.

According to a government press release, the term ‘flexible working’ covers a wide spectrum – from part-time or term-time roles to flexible hours or adjusted start and finish times. Even the work location comes under this umbrella, giving employees the option to work from home or a nearby office.

Until now, UK workers had to complete 26 weeks (or 6 months) of service before they could suggest changes to their work patterns. With the new law, they can ask for flexible work right from the first day.

Also, employers must consider two requests, not just one, from each employee annually. And the response must come within two months – that is a month sooner than before.

Another change is that employers cannot reject these requests without a strong reason. Workers, on their part, no longer need to explain how the change would affect the employer.

The lack of flexible working options has led nearly 2 million UK workers to switch jobs. Inflexible work systems have driven 12 percent of the workforce (or 4 million people) out of their industry.

New job seekers, including new parents, caregivers, and disabled individuals, can start work under flexible conditions right from the beginning.

The government estimates the law will bring immediate benefits to about 2.2 million people expected to join the workforce.

Measures are being put into place to prompt employers to think about how they can make work flexible. With talent shortage and the difficulty of retaining skilled workers being a current issue, employers stand to benefit from the new law.