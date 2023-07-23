How to Watch Pakistan Vs. India Emerging Asia Cup 2023 Final Live

Pakistan Shaheens will lock horns against India A in the final of the ongoing Emerging Asia Cup 2023 at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo today.

The Men in Green bounced back after losing the last group match against India earlier this week, securing a 60-run victory over the home side, Sri Lanka, on Thursday.

On the other hand, India A ended the group stage at the top of the points table, winning all three games, and then defeating Bangladesh A by 51 runs in the semi-final.

The Mohammad Haris-led side will be keen to overcome their neighbors and avenge their defeat in the previous match against their arch-rivals. The Green Shirts will be looking to make most of their chance and display a much better performance this time around.

Pakistan are the defending champions of the Emerging Asia Cup as they defeated Bangladesh in the final of the tournament back in 2019.

Match Timings

The high-octane final encounter between arch-rivals will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Sri Lanka with the game starting at 1:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan A Vs. India A 23 July 2023 1:30 PM R Premadasa Stadium

Live Stream

Pakistan Vs India live streaming will be available for Pakistani fans at the official YouTube channel of the Asia Cricket Council (ACC), AsianCricketCouncilTV.