Cabinet Appoints Rehmat Ali Hasnie as NBP President

The Federal Cabinet has appointed Rehmat Ali Hasnie as President of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP).

Sources told ProPakistani that the Cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance, approved a summary for the appointment of Hasnie as President/CEO of NBP for three years.

It is pertinent to note that Hasnie has been working as the acting president of NBP since May 2022 and reportedly he has been given this powerful position at the recommendation of the Pakistan People’s Party.

ALSO READ Finance Ministry Recommends Cabinet to Appoint Rehmat Ali Hasnie as NBP President

Hasnie started his career in 1995 at Taurus Securities Limited. He was in Pak Iran Investment Company Limited in January 2010 when he joined NBP as SVP. Recently, he was also lobbying for the Managing Director of Pak China Investment Company.

He joined NBP on 25-01-2010 as Senior Vice President and within three years, he was promoted as Executive Vice President.

Sources said that he remained in controversy in the recent past as his name also surfaced in the HASCOL scandal besides National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were also doing investigations on multiple charges against several officials including Hasnie.