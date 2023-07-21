Finance Ministry Recommends Cabinet to Appoint Rehmat Ali Hasnie as NBP President

The Ministry of Finance has proposed three names including Rehmat Ali Hasnie, Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed, and Mudassir Husain Khan for President National Bank of Pakistan.

Sources told ProPakistani that the Finance Ministry has forwarded the summary of the appointment of President/CEO NBP to the federal cabinet.

Sources added that the Finance division had shared a list of 45 eligible candidates along with their CVs for views/ comments in terms of Section 11(3)(a) of the Act SBP cleared 15 candidates, who were in the panel of professional bankers.

The Shortlisting Committee in its meeting held on June 2, 2023, scored 15 those candidates on the basis of educational/ professional qualification, quality and standards of local and foreign educational institutions, professional experience in terms of quality of the organizations, diversity of experience, and holding of senior positions. and awarded marks out of a total of 50.

The Selection Committee held its meeting on July 08, 2023, for interviewing the 15 candidates cleared by SBP however, two of its members, Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue, and Tariq Bajwa SAPM did not attend the meeting.

11 Out of 15 candidates appeared for the interview (06 in person and 05 through Zoom video link).

The Selection Committee assessed the candidates on the basis of their professional knowledge and expertise. leadership qualities, communication skills, and aptitude for the job and unanimously recommended the following panel of three candidates, in order of merit, for appointment against the position of President/ CEO, NBP.

Sources said that Finance Division has asked the Federal cabinet to approve the names of Rehmat Ali Hasnie (Principal), Muhammad Abdullah Ahmed (Alternate-1) and Mudassir Husain Khan (Alternate-2) as President/CEO, NBP, under Section 11(3)5) of the Banks (Nationalization) Act, 1974 for a period of three years, subject to final Fit and Proper Test (FPT) clearance by SBP.

In case, the principal candidate does not accept the offer of appointment, the position may be offered to the alternate-1, and in case he also fails to accept the offer of appointment, the same may be offered to the alternate-2, subject to final FPT clearance by SBP.