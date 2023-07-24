Pakistan Registers Its Fastest-Ever Team Century in Test Cricket

Pakistan team kicked off the second Test of the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in fine style at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in Colombo.

While bowling first, the national team bundled out the home side for 166 runs thanks to a fantastic bowling display from Naseem Shah and Abrar Ahmed.

In reply, the Babar Azam-led side started the innings with an aggressive style, scoring a record-breaking first hundred runs in just 16.4 overs (100 balls).

It is worth noting that it is the first time in the 21st century that the Pakistan team scored their first hundred in 100 balls, making it the fastest one in the 21st century.

The visiting side lost Imam-ul-Haq, earlier when he was batting on just six runs, but Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique showcased a magnificent performance.

Abdullah and Shan scored a 108-run partnership before Shan lost his wicket for 51 off 47 balls. Abdullah, currently batting on 71 looks set to score big and provide the Men in Green with a huge lead in the first innings.

Pakistan is leading 1-0 in the series after winning the first Test match of the series by four wickets at Galle last week, with Saud Shakeel scoring his maiden double-century.