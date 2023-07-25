Mark Zuckerberg Bags a Major Milestone Ahead of Cage Fight with Elon Musk

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, obtained a Blue Belt in jiu-jitsu — a martial arts discipline — before his anticipated bout with Twitter CEO Elon Musk.

The 39-year-old Zuckerberg congratulated his fifth-degree black belt coach Dave Camarillo on Instagram. He wrote:

Congrats Dave Camarillo on your 5th-degree black belt. You’re a great coach and I’ve learned so much about fighting and life from training with you. Also honoured to be promoted to compete at blue belt for Guerilla Jiu-Jitsu San Jose team

Zukerberg’s dedication and focus impressed Camarillo. He also said the Meta CEO was passionate about jiu-jitsu. Camarillo stated:

[Zuckerberg] is amazing. He is an extremely hard worker, as everybody knows. But a lot of people have a business and they’re successful and they have that side of their life, and rarely do they dip into the physical side, especially with something like Jiu-Jitsu and MMA, and have the same amount of success or even go past Day 1 or Month 1. He’s not that kind of guy

The social media rivalry between Threads CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Elon Musk is set to culminate in an actual cage match. Both business tycoons recently took to social media to share their photos with their all-star training teams.

In Musk’s corner is the UFC legend George St. Pierre, while in Zuckerberg’s corner is a highly decorated featherweight UFC fighter Alexander Volkanovski, and the multi-time middleweight UFC champion and future hall of famer Israel Adesanya.

While a vast majority are anticipating the fight, some are critical of the rivalry, calling their potential bout a ‘parody’ of combat sports. Time will tell whether or not the critics will be proven wrong.

