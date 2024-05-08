Shell Pakistan Announces Profit for Q1 2024

The Board of Directors of Shell Pakistan Limited (SPL) announced the first quarter results for the company. The company posted a profit after tax of Rs. 314 million compared to the loss after tax of Rs. 4,762 million made in the same period last year.

The Mobility business grew its network with 5 newly commissioned sites and refreshed 13 sites. The business added 13 non-fuel retail facilities across the network. The Lubricants business introduced Shell Lubricant Solutions, providing end-to-end lubricant services to B2B customers, rooted in technical expertise and business collaboration.

In collaboration with Layton Rahmatulla Benevolent Trust (LRBT), the Company organized an eye camp for mechanics, to provide free eye screening to ensure healthy eyesight and contribute to the well-being of our communities. Mechanics are an important part of our lubricants partner community.

SPL remains committed to operational excellence, and safety performance, strengthening its financial position, and playing a responsible role in society.