FIA to Crack Down on Pakistani Human Trafficking to Europe

The recent crackdown on a Pakistani human smuggling network in Romania has spurred the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to ramp up its efforts. It plans to collaborate with the Bureau of Emigration & Overseas Employment to prevent the misuse of work visas for European countries.

Europol reported that authorities dismantled an organized crime group engaged in migrant smuggling last month. This group orchestrated the illegal entry of migrants into Romania using fraudulently acquired work visas, intending to aid their onward illegal movements to other EU nations.

The criminal network facilitated the unlawful entry of individuals from Bangladesh, Egypt, and Pakistan into the EU by exploiting counterfeit work visas.

Talking to a national daily, a senior official of the FIA stated that they will launch an investigation after receiving details of this scam from Europol. The FIA has also shifted focus to air routes used by smugglers, including routes from Libya and Central Asia.

Meanwhile, a recent Europol report revealed the arrest of 12 individuals in Romania for involvement in a criminal network. This network, led by Romanian and Pakistani nationals, fraudulently obtained work visas for migrants from Bangladesh, Egypt, and Pakistan.

The network charged significant fees for these services, resulting in illegal profits of at least EUR 1 million. Members in Pakistan were responsible for recruiting migrants and facilitating their journey.