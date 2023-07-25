Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

PakBall or The Pakistan Way? What is Pakistan’s New Approach in Test Cricket

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Jul 25, 2023 | 6:16 pm

Pakistan has been showcasing brilliant performances in all three departments in the ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka with a 1-0 lead.

The national bowling unit, both spinners, and pacers, have shown their full range of bowling skills with consistency and have restricted the Sri Lankan batting unit throughout the series.

However, the batting unit, particularly in the first innings of the ongoing second Test match, has shown more aggressive intent, which has received huge attention in the cricketing fraternity.

After restricting Sri Lanka to mere 166 runs, Pakistani batters took the attack to Sri Lanka, scoring quick runs on a spin-friendly surface.

Scoring 178 runs in just 38.3 overs at an average of almost five at the end of day two has grabbed the attention of former cricketers, fans, and experts worldwide.

Yesterday, former Pakistan fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, took to his Twitter account to appreciate the approach of the batters, saying “Is PakBall becoming a bit of a thing?”

The PakBall is a coined term of BazBall, which gained hype in the cricketing world last year after the England batters adopted an attacking approach in red-ball cricket.

While Shoaib Akhtar termed the Pakistan version as PakBall, the initial term used by the Pakistan team management is ‘The Pakistan Way’. The Pakistan Way trend has garnered thousands of tweets since the start of this particular red-ball series.

Yesterday, while lauding the national players, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its official Twitter handle officially termed it #ThePakistanWay.

 

Here are some Twitter reactions to the trend:

