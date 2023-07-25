PakBall or The Pakistan Way? What is Pakistan’s New Approach in Test Cricket

Pakistan has been showcasing brilliant performances in all three departments in the ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka with a 1-0 lead.

The national bowling unit, both spinners, and pacers, have shown their full range of bowling skills with consistency and have restricted the Sri Lankan batting unit throughout the series.

However, the batting unit, particularly in the first innings of the ongoing second Test match, has shown more aggressive intent, which has received huge attention in the cricketing fraternity.

After restricting Sri Lanka to mere 166 runs, Pakistani batters took the attack to Sri Lanka, scoring quick runs on a spin-friendly surface.

Scoring 178 runs in just 38.3 overs at an average of almost five at the end of day two has grabbed the attention of former cricketers, fans, and experts worldwide.

Yesterday, former Pakistan fast bowler, Shoaib Akhtar, took to his Twitter account to appreciate the approach of the batters, saying “Is PakBall becoming a bit of a thing?”

Is #PakBall becoming a bit of a thing? — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 24, 2023

The PakBall is a coined term of BazBall, which gained hype in the cricketing world last year after the England batters adopted an attacking approach in red-ball cricket.

While Shoaib Akhtar termed the Pakistan version as PakBall, the initial term used by the Pakistan team management is ‘The Pakistan Way’. The Pakistan Way trend has garnered thousands of tweets since the start of this particular red-ball series.

Yesterday, while lauding the national players, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on its official Twitter handle officially termed it #ThePakistanWay.

#𝑻𝒉𝒆𝑷𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒏𝑾𝒂𝒚 – Pakistan dominate proceedings on the opening day of the Colombo Test 🏏#SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/r6VW1SSX3x — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 24, 2023

Here are some Twitter reactions to the trend:

Pakistan had this rule in the team camp before the Sri Lanka series that anyone who bats three dots in a row will be out. As a result we are seeing high scoring rates. Pakistan also didn’t bat any maiden over today. #ThePakistanWay — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 24, 2023

During the training camp in Karachi, targets were given to batters. They had to score that set of runs with their batting partners. They could not play 3 dots in a row and had to rotate a strike. They could not even slog out of the ground. 1/2 #ThePakistanWay #Cricket #SLvPAK — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) July 24, 2023

The last session is all Pakistan! No maiden overs batted and over 5 runs per over maintained Ma Shaa Allah ❤️ This is our new brand of cricket. PakBall is here to stay and thrive 🔥 #ThePakistanWay #SLvPAK pic.twitter.com/JvXil8J51D — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 24, 2023