BBC Apologizes to Moroccan Women’s Football Team Captain Over Sexual Orientation Question

The BBC has formally apologized to the Morocco women’s team captain, Ghizlane Chebbak, for its inappropriate question during a press conference.

The BBC reporter inquired about the sexual orientation of players and their experiences in Morocco ahead of the FIFA World Cup opener between Morocco and Germany.

The moderator intervened, deeming the question too political, but the reporter defended it as an inquiry about individuals rather than politics.

The incident sparked debates on ethical journalism and the privacy of athletes. A BBC spokesperson issued an apology, asserting no intention to cause harm or distress.

Vor dem Spiel gegen Deutschland wurde Marokkos Kapitänin Ghizlane Chebbak gefragt, ob es homosexuelle Spielerinnen im Team gibt und wie es ihnen in ergeht – homosexuelle Handlungen sind in Marokko illegal. Eine FIFA-Sprecherin wies die Frage als "politisch" ab.#FIFAWWC #GERMAR pic.twitter.com/olvc9j1Q6b — Deutschlandfunk Sport (@DLF_Sport) July 24, 2023

Moroccan media members expressed dismay, stressing the potential harm such questions can cause and the ethical concerns surrounding such inquiries.

Renowned journalists, Steph Yang and Shireen Ahmed joined in the criticism, advocating for respectful journalism prioritizing the well-being of athletes worldwide.

Morocco began their World Cup 2023 campaign with a tough 6-0 defeat against Germany, leading to broader discussions about the social impact of the sports.

In a related development, FIFA now allows team captains to wear armbands representing various social causes during the tournament, including gender equality and inclusion.