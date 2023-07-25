Samsung and LG’s New Phone Screens Will Save Precious Battery Life

According to a news report from Korean media Samsung and LG are working on a new low-refractive index Capping Layer (CPL) technology for small to medium-sized OLED panels to improve power efficiency.

At present, high-refractive index CPL is commonly employed in this industry to lower power usage and enhance light directionality. Introducing a low-refractive index CPL, along with the existing high-refractive index version, could improve light usage, boost optical efficiency, and possibly extend the product’s life.

Nonetheless, the integration of an additional layer might present hurdles related to manufacturing and cost. To introduce this new CPL, panel makers need to persuade smartphone manufacturers, such as Samsung Electronics and Apple, about its advantages.

Several firms, including Dongjin Semichem, Hodogaya, LAPT, and PNH Tech, have been actively developing low-refractive index CPL technology. These companies have begun delivering samples and engaging in preliminary collaborations with panel manufacturers. The final selection of suppliers will be determined based on aspects such as quality, cost, and existing partnerships.

As per Sammobile, both Samsung and LG have previously demonstrated their advancements in OLED technology. Last year, Samsung launched its Eco2 OLED panels, which boasted enhanced power efficiency and were subsequently incorporated into the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4.

However, some Samsung users, particularly those with flagship models, have recently reported display problems, including pink, green, and white lines appearing on their screens.