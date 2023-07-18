Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Feature Gapless Hinge for the First Time

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is set to arrive next week through the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event. It is common knowledge that the phone is going to have its biggest cover screen yet, but that will not be the only design upgrade onboard.

Popular tipster Roland Quandt shared leaked images of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, confirming that it is going to have a gapless hinge for the first time. This means that the phone is going to shut completely flat when closed, blocking out any unwanted dust or other particles.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Confirmed for July 26

Take a look at the image below.

Quandt also shared images of the folder-shaped cover screen of the flip phone, showing off what it will be capable of. It’s going to be much bigger than before and Samsung plans to make the most of it.

ALSO READ Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Price Confirmed Ahead of Launch

For the sake of comparison, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 had a 1.9-inch outer screen while the Z Flip 5 is expected to come with a 3.5-inch display.

The cover screen is going to support widgets like calendar, messaging apps, Samsung wallet, time and battery status, weather, call history, and full keyboard support so you can quickly reply to messages right from the cover screen without having to open up the phone.

These images were quickly removed from the internet, which confirms their credibility since Samsung is trying to get rid of them.