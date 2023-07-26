Cabinet Gives In-Principle Approval to Personal Data Protection Bill

The Personal Data Protection Bill has been approved in-principle by the Federal Cabinet for the protection of users’ personal data, information, and all types of data.

According to the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), the Federal Cabinet approved in-principle the Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 on the recommendation of the ministry in a meeting held today chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Under this bill, the government will ensure the security of the user’s personal information/data by various institutions and companies. The government will prohibit the user’s information/data from being given to any company, individual, or government agency without their permission.

According to the MoITT, under the law, a National Commission for Personal Data Protection (NCPDP) will be established to protect the private information/data of consumers and redressal of grievances, which will be a civil court.

According to the ministry, after the in-principle approval of the Personal Data Protection Bill by the Federal Cabinet, it will be referred to the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs (CCLC) as per the rules, after which it will be presented again before the Cabinet.

After the final approval of the Federal Cabinet, the Bill will be presented in the Parliament. After the approval of the National Assembly and the Senate, it will become a law and come into force immediately.