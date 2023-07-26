Qayum Papa Stadium Introduces Balochistan’s First Synthetic Turf Football Pitch

The inauguration of the much-awaited first synthetic turf at Qayum Papa Football Stadium marked the successful realization of a long-awaited pledge.

The iconic stadium now stands as a testament to progress and innovation, becoming the first-ever synthetic turf football ground in the province.

With an overwhelming sense of pride, local officials, sports figures, and passionate football fans gathered at the stadium for the inauguration ceremony.

The transition from grass to artificial turf in the stadium was met with excitement, symbolizing a significant step forward in regional sports infrastructure.

Minister for Sports, Abdul Khaliq Hazara, wrote on Twitter, “First-ever synthetic turf football ground in Balochistan. Alhamdulillah, we are successful in what we had pledged.”

Qayum Papa Stadium now has artificial turf, Balochistan's first stadium with a turf pitch. Sindh has few of these now, KP and Punjab got lot of catching up to do. https://t.co/RT0xH4Tmd8 — FootballPakistan.com (@FootballPak) July 25, 2023

The introduction of synthetic turf at the stadium brings numerous advantages over conventional grass surfaces as the artificial turf offers enhanced durability.

It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh already boasts several such stadiums, showcasing its commitment to providing state-of-the-art facilities for athletes.

On the other hand, provinces like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have been presented with a challenge to catch up and invest in the advancement of their sports infrastructure.