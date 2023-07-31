80-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Raped in Rahim Yar Khan

By Asma Sajid | Published Jul 31, 2023 | 11:26 am

In a shocking incident in Basti Din Muhammad, Moza Galore Massu Khan, located 55 kilometers from Rahim Yar Khan, an 80-year-old woman was allegedly raped on Saturday, as reported by the Rukanpur police.

The distressing event unfolded when the victim’s family left their residence to participate in a Muharram procession, leaving the elderly woman at home with her son. During this period, she went to his father’s house nearby to wash clothes. Tragically, it was during this time that her son heard her cries for help.

The son, accompanied by two witnesses, rushed to the scene and discovered the suspect assaulting the elderly woman in a field. Upon realizing he had been spotted, the assailant managed to escape.

The police filed a case against the suspect under section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code, taking the necessary steps to apprehend the alleged perpetrator and ensure justice for the victim.

>