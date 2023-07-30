Islamabad’s Hiking Trails 3 and 5 Closed for Public for 3 Days

The Islamabad administration has taken a precautionary measure to temporarily close hiking trails 3 and 5 for the general public from July 30 to August 1. The decision aims to ensure the foolproof security of the visiting delegation during their stay in the city.

The Office of District Magistrate Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) issued a notification late on July 29, announcing the closure of these popular hiking trails, which are frequented by locals and tourists.

The closure comes as the authorities gear up to host a high-level foreign delegation, including Chinese Vice Premier, He Lifeng, who will be visiting as President Xi Jinping’s Special Envoy. The delegation’s presence in the capital city demands special security measures and restricted access to certain areas to ensure their safety and smooth proceedings during their stay.

While the decision to close the hiking trails may cause inconvenience to the public, the administration underscores the importance of maintaining a secure environment during such crucial diplomatic visits. By temporarily restricting access to these areas, the authorities aim to prevent any untoward incident.

Earlier, the government declared Monday and Tuesday as local holidays on account of the foreign delegate’s high-profile visit of the federal capital.