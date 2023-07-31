CDA Issues Updated List of All Legal Housing Societies in Islamabad

In a move to provide essential information to potential property buyers in the federal capital, the CDA has recently compiled and updated data on housing societies.

For private housing schemes, the civic agency follows a two-tier approval process. Initially, it grants technical approval to the Layout Plan (LOP) of the project. Subsequently, the No Objection Certificates (NOC) is issued after fulfilling all the necessary formalities. Once the NOC is obtained, sponsors can proceed with the development work and the sale of plots.

ALSO READ PMDC Allows MDCAT Candidates to Make Last Minute Changes

It is important to note that Zone-4 allows agro-farming and residential housing schemes as per the provisions of the ICT (Zoning) Regulation, 1992 (amended in 2010), and permissions for such schemes are granted by the CDA after completing all the required formalities.

The civic agency has taken a strong stance against the marketing and advertising of housing projects without the proper NOC from the CDA.

Such practices are deemed illegal and unauthorized. Advertisers and marketing agencies have been strictly restrained from misleading advertising of illegal housing schemes.

Furthermore, the sponsors of these schemes have been explicitly directed to refrain from marketing and developing housing projects without the necessary NOC from the CDA.

ALSO READ Saudi Arabia is Eyeing Stake in Pakistan’s Reko Diq Copper and Gold Mine

Various sections of society have expressed concern over the presence of illegal housing societies, highlighting the significant risks they pose to individuals looking to invest in real estate in Islamabad.

With this updated data, potential buyers can now access reliable information, helping them make informed decisions and safeguard their investments.