Mischievous Facebook Post Lands Man in Jail

A man from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has been arrested for spreading false information on social media. He posted about a British woman named Ella who was supposedly traveling to Salarzai Tehsil to meet her Pakistani friend, Mohammad Ishaq.

However, the police discovered that the post was fake when they traveled to the Tehsil in question to discover that no such woman had made the journey. They took action against Mohammad Gulab, registering a cybercrime case against him for spreading false information.

ALSO READ UAE Female Lawyer Faces Trouble for Posting Fake Court Ruling to Increase Social Media Followers

Interestingly, there have been several instances where foreign women have actually traveled to Pakistan to meet their local friends whom they met through social media. For instance, Rosa from Mexico came to marry Izaz Ali and Nicola from Chile married Ikramulah from Charsadda.

A Chinese woman also traveled to Lower Dir after falling in love with a Pakistani resident via social media. These cases demonstrate the powerful influence of social media friendships and relationships compelling people to cross borders and travel hundreds of miles