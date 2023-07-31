UAE Female Lawyer Faces Trouble for Posting Fake Court Ruling to Increase Social Media Followers

Abu Dhabi legal authorities are investigating a female lawyer accused of making up a court case for boosting her social media fanbase.

The lawyer allegedly shared a video on her social media where she talked about a UAE court ruling, which reportedly involved a son suing his father for an insult. However, the case never existed.

On Monday, Abu Dhabi’s Judicial Department revealed that the lawyer confessed to making up the case. The department posted on social media, saying, “She admitted the case is a made-up story, ” which she did to increase her social media followers.

Now, she is facing legal consequences for spreading lies and online rumors. As per the authorities, her actions fall under UAE’s cybercrime laws, which take a tough stance against spreading rumors or misinformation online.

The consequences could be severe – potentially landing her a year behind bars and slapping her with a hefty fine of AED 100,000.

The Judicial Department has issued a warning to the public, urging everyone not to pass along such videos without first confirming the content with official sources.