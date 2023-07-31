OGDCL Enhances its Production of Oil and Gas in July

The Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced on Monday that it has significantly enhanced production during the ongoing month of July.

In a notice to Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company said that it is using cutting-edge technologies for production optimization. The company also shared details of significant enhancement in production that has been achieved in July 2023.

Details of production enhancement

Nim East-1: An exploratory well in a joint venture with OGDCL as Operator (95 percent) and Government Holdings (Private) Limited (GHPL) (5 percent) is located in district Tando Allah Yar, Sindh.

After injecting it into the system, the well resulted in additional production of 585 BPD oil, 7.4 MMSCFD gas, and 32 MTD LPG. The gas is being injected into Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network with effect from July 20, 2023, and remained under observation till July 28, 2023.

Pasakhi-11: OGDCL installed an Electrical Submersible Pump (ESP) in its 100 percent owned Pasakhi Oil Field, Well -11, situated in district Hyderabad. The intervention resulted in an incremental impact of 1,010 BPD oil. The well is currently producing 1,810 BPD oil and is still under observation for optimum flow rates. The enhanced production from the well commenced with effect from July 28, 2023.

Chak 2-1: An already producing exploratory well in a joint venture with OGDCL as the operator (62.5 percent), GHPL (22.5 percent), and Orient Petroleum Inc. (OPI) (15 percent) located in District Sanghar, Sindh. Rigless intervention with additional perforations resulted in an increment of 140 BPD oil, 4.7 MMSCFD gas, and 11 MTD LPG. The gas is being injected into the SSGCL network with effect from July 20, 2023 and remained under observation till July 28, 2023.

Chak-V Dim South-3: An on-production development cum exploratory well is located in Chak-5 Dim South Block, District Sanghar, with OGDCL’s 100 percent working interest. Rigless intervention with new perforations resulted in incremental production of 130 BPD oil, 3.8 MMSCFD gas, and 8 MTD LPG. The gas is being injected into the SSGCL network with effect from July 24, 2023 and remained under observation till July 28, 2023.