Price of Gold in Pakistan Falls by Rs. 2,500 Per Tola

The price of gold in Pakistan continued its volatile run as it fell by Rs. 2,500 per tola on Monday.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) dropped by Rs. 2,500 per tola to Rs. 222,500 while the price of 10 grams decreased by Rs. 2,143 to close at Rs. 190,501.

The price of gold remained volatile last week as well, going up by Rs. 2,500 per tola on Monday before falling by Rs. 800 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the price fell by Rs. 2,400 but increased by Rs. 2,600 per tola on Thursday (the last working day of the week). Cumulatively, the price of the precious metal rose by Rs. 1,900 per tola during the week.

In the international market, spot gold rose by 0.6 percent to $1,971.27 per ounce by 1359 GMT), while the US gold futures were up 0.5 percent to $1,971.10.