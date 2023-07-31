Sarfaraz Ahmed Dismisses Rivalry Rumors With Mohammad Rizwan

Sarfaraz Ahmed has finally addressed the ongoing social media comparison between him and the wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan.

Sarfaraz Ahmed dismissed the notion of any rivalry between them and emphasized that it exists only among their respective fans on social media.

ALSO READ Zaman Khan Bowls an Unplayable Last Over in Global T20 Canada [Video]

The debate on wicket-keepers has been a topic of contention among fans, with followers frequently engaging in heated discussions over their performances.

Sarfaraz firmly established the reality by affirming his strong camaraderie with Rizwan, emphasizing that the current Pakistan team is united like a tightly-knit family.

“The hate is just among the people. These people have nothing to do in their life; hence, they come to social media and start writing unnecessary things,” he said.

ALSO READ Central Contracts Face More Delays But Cricketers to Get Big Bump in Salaries

Both the wicket-keepers are key contenders for the wicketkeeper position in the team, with Rizwan being the first-choice player and Sarfaraz serving as the backup.

Sarfaraz recently made a Test cricket comeback, playing as the first-choice in the Test series against Sri Lanka and scoring a match-saving hundred against New Zealand.

However, during the second Test match against Sri Lanka, Rizwan replaced Sarfaraz as a concussion substitute after he was hit on his head by Asitha Fernando.