Zaman Khan Bowls an Unplayable Last Over in Global T20 Canada [Video]

Emerging Pakistani fast bowler, Zaman Khan has been displaying phenomenal bowling performances in the ongoing third edition of the Global T20 in Canada.

While representing Toronto Nationals, the right-arm pacer once again breathed fire in the last over of a rain-affected encounter against Montreal Tigers yesterday.

During the 17th game, which was reduced to six overs due to rain, the Kashmir-born pacer conceded just 19 runs in his two-over spell at CAA Centre, Brampton.

The Nationals suffered a 23-run defeat as they failed to chase 78 runs thanks to Kaleem Sana and Abbas Afridi for their magnificent overs, conceding one and six runs, respectively.

Last week, the 21-year-old pacer defended 13 runs in the crucial last over of the match against Vancouver Knights in the second encounter of the tournament.

Zaman has been regarded as the death overs specialist in the shorter formats, as he has already defended low scores many times in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

It is worth noting that Zaman Khan has been selected by the Manchester Originals for the upcoming third edition of the 100-ball cricket tournament, The Hundred.