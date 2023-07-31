Thousands Stranded in Gilgit Amid Karakoram Highway and Juglot-Skardu Road Blockade

Landslides have blocked the Karakoram Highway (KKH) and the Juglot-Skardu road in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), leaving thousands of passengers, including tourists, stranded in different parts of the region.

The KKH faced blockages at multiple points in Diamer, including Lal Pari, Gandlu, and Tattapani, while the Juglot-Skardu road was obstructed at Talu in the Rondu valley due to heavy rockfall.

Thankfully, no human casualties were reported, but two cars were damaged near Tattapani on the KKH. Despite significant investments, an alternative road opposite the vulnerable Tattapani section of the KKH was suspended last year.

The flash floods also impacted link roads in Diamer, Astore, Ghizer, Hunza, and Nagar. Tourists expressed frustration over the slow pace of work in restoring traffic on the Juglot-Skardu road and the KKH.

On a positive note, the works department managed to open the KKH for one-way traffic in Diamer on Sunday evening, and efforts were ongoing to reopen the Juglot-Skardu Road. Nevertheless, tourists are advised to check the road clearance status before embarking on their travels.