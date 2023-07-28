Islamabad’s F9 Park’s Jogging Track to Get a Makeover After Citizen’s Complaint

In response to a citizen’s complaint, Islamabad’s iconic Fatima Jinnah Park, commonly known as F9 Park, is undergoing a much-needed transformation.

The park’s deteriorating track, a favorite among joggers and fitness enthusiasts, had fallen into a state of disrepair, prompting Noor ul Amin Mengal, Chief Commissioner of Islamabad and Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), to take swift action and initiate a makeover for this public space.

F 9 park track being revamped after point was raised by senior citizens. pic.twitter.com/H7sXnFJ8p1 — Noor Ul Amin Mengal (@Noormengal_) July 28, 2023

Named after Pakistan’s iconic leader Fatima Jinnah, the park serves as a recreational hub with many going there on a routine basis. However, over time, the condition of the jogging track within the park had deteriorated, causing inconvenience to its regular visitors.

The transformation of the track was set in motion after a concerned citizen raised the issue on social media and garnered significant public attention. The social media user shared images and videos of the dilapidated track, expressing disappointment at the park’s neglected state. The post quickly went viral, sparking an outpouring of support from other residents who shared similar sentiments.

Noor ul Amin Mengal took prompt notice of the matter. Realizing the importance of F9 Park to the community and acknowledging the citizens’ concerns, he directed the CDA to revamp the track.

Citizens have expressed their appreciation for the swift response from the Chief Commissioner and the CDA, commending their dedication to addressing public concerns and prioritizing the city’s recreational areas. Many are now eagerly looking forward to utilizing the revamped track for their fitness routines and leisurely strolls.

As the renovation work kicks off, the F9 Park will remain open throughout the process.

The renewal of F9 Park serves as a testament to the power of civic engagement and the impact of citizens’ voices. It exemplifies the spirit of community participation and reaffirms the government’s commitment to maintaining Islamabad’s status as a modern and vibrant capital city.