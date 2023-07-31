Poco’s Super Cheap Earbuds Are Loaded With Features

Poco, the Xiaomi sub-brand, has made its foray into India’s AIoT market by introducing the Poco Pods True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones in the Asian nation. These affordable wireless earphones feature a 12mm driver in each bud and boast an IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and compatibility with Google Fast Pair, the Poco Pods offer a low latency of just 60ms for a seamless audio experience. The earphones also come with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology to enhance call quality in noisy environments. However, it’s worth noting that they exclusively support the SBC audio codec.

Additionally, the Poco Pods come equipped with convenient touch controls, empowering users to manage their calls and music playback effortlessly. By tapping the Pods twice, you can answer calls and play or pause music, while a triple-tap allows you to reject or end a call and skip to the next track.

Although battery specs for both the Pods and the charging case have not been disclosed by Poco, the company assures that the Poco Pods can deliver approximately 30 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge, most likely in conjunction with the charging case.

Furthermore, a mere 10-minute quick charge is said to provide up to 90 minutes of additional playtime.

If this sounds familiar to you, it’s because Xiaomi recently introduced the Redmi Buds 4 Active in India last month, offering comparable features at a price of $17. On the other hand, the Poco Pods come with a slightly lower price tag, priced at $15.

These earphones are available in a single Midnight Groove color option.

Via: gsmarena