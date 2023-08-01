IESCO Announces Schedule for Power Outage in Islamabad and Pindi

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has announced a 2-day power suspension schedule for Tuesday and Wednesday in various areas of its region. Temporary power outages are necessary for maintenance and routine development work.

According to the IESCO Spokesman, the power supply will be suspended on Tuesday from 07:00 am to 12:00 pm for the Rawalpindi City Circle, Khanna Road, and New Milpur Feeders.

Similarly, on Wednesday, the power supply will be suspended from 07:00 am to 12:00 pm for the Rawalpindi City Circle, Azizabad, People’s Colony, Nogzi, Bajnial Feeders, and surrounding areas.

The planned power suspension is aimed at carrying out essential maintenance and development tasks to ensure the efficient functioning of the electrical infrastructure. IESCO urges residents and businesses in the affected areas to plan their activities accordingly and conserve energy during this period.

The company assures customers that the temporary inconvenience will lead to improved service and a more reliable power supply in the future.